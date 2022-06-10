Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Houston American Energy stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a current ratio of 45.50. Houston American Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Houston American Energy by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Houston American Energy by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102,254 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

