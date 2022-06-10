Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $76.40

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.40 and last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 2372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.33.

HHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.43.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

