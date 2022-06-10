HSBC Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €56.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.50 ($62.90).

BN stock opened at €53.34 ($57.35) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($77.56). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €54.42 and its 200 day moving average is €54.35.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

