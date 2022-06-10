HSBC Lowers Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JMPLY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.50) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,404.00.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $52.73 on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $90.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.3646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

