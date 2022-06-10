Hydra Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00013823 BTC on exchanges. Hydra has a total market cap of $34.52 million and approximately $155,450.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 19,128,932 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

