iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Update

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the May 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ITHUF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 14,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. iAnthus Capital has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.43.
About iAnthus Capital (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iAnthus Capital (ITHUF)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.