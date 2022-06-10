IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

IGIFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $41.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.4444 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

