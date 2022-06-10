IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Holdings Raised by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for about 0.1% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 648.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:QAI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,921. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

