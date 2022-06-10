Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($45.70) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

