Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

