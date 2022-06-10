Insider Buying: Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN) Insider Acquires A$74,999.92 in Stock

Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mick) Wilkes acquired 773,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,999.92 ($53,956.77).

Michael (Mick) Wilkes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Michael (Mick) Wilkes acquired 1,700,000 shares of Andromeda Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$187,000.00 ($134,532.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 50.85 and a current ratio of 50.85.

Andromeda Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for halloysite, gold, and copper deposits. Its primary project is the Great White Kaolin project located in the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Adelaide Resources Limited and changed its name to Andromeda Metals Limited in December 2016.

