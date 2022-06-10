Insider Buying: CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Director Buys $299,642.20 in Stock

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Havard acquired 10,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $299,642.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,994.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $682.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CBTX, Inc. has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $32.38.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. CBTX had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CBTX by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CBTX by 1,281.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CBTX by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CBTX by 14.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBTX during the fourth quarter worth about $3,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of CBTX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

