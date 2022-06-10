Insider Buying: Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Major Shareholder Purchases $261,057.60 in Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) major shareholder Steven H. Rosen bought 241,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $261,057.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,696,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,282.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

IVC stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.85. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $200.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.34 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 253,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare (Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.