Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases $20,010.00 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $20,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Primis Financial stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $325.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRST shares. TheStreet lowered Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 234.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,832 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Primis Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 69,073 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 386,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

