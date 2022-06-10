Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $388,896.89 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Howard Lee sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $388,896.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,345.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Howard Lee sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $349,300.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.19. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

