Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Sells $180,673.04 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ELF opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELF. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

