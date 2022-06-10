Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel Sells $119,793.03 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 18,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $119,793.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,427,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 226.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 91,654 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EWTX shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

