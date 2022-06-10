Insider Selling: Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Sells 4,614 Shares of Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $201,631.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,456.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.38%.

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,094,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

