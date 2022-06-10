Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Sells 19,546 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $97,925.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.78. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.23% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Oscar Health by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

