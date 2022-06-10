Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $50,100.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,771,675 shares in the company, valued at $57,832,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $48,900.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,350.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $37,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $38,300.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 34,532 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $314,931.84.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $32,082.96.

On Monday, April 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $40,063.32.

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.24. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.