Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells 1,001 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.94. The company had a trading volume of 312,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,539. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.01 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualys by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Qualys by 41.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 8.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth $5,580,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.