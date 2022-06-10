Insider Selling: Renewi plc (LON:RWI) Insider Sells £400,784 in Stock

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) insider Otto de Bont sold 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.48), for a total value of £400,784 ($502,235.59).

RWI stock opened at GBX 720 ($9.02) on Friday. Renewi plc has a 52-week low of GBX 500 ($6.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 855 ($10.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £576.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 668.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 680.38.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Renewi in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

