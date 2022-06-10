Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells $724,049.76 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total value of $724,049.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RH stock opened at $287.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.82. RH has a one year low of $236.29 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.20.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 28.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RH by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in RH by 31.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth about $617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,511,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

