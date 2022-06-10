Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells $1,783,500.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,783,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,121,968.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SCI opened at $69.16 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after buying an additional 591,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,462,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,443,000 after buying an additional 157,254 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,358,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.