Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $6,089,715.96 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,599,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,029,501.20.

On Monday, April 4th, Henry Schuck sold 188,120 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $11,330,467.60.

On Thursday, March 31st, Henry Schuck sold 20,380 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,223,207.60.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $6,892,227.60.

Shares of ZI opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 133.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.56. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

