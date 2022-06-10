Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $113.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:NSP traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.03. 117,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,870. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. Insperity has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.06.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Insperity by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

