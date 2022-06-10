Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) to report sales of $65.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.40 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $41.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $266.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $270.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $282.80 million, with estimates ranging from $274.60 million to $289.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 167,213 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 492.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 79,473 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSE stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,966. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

