Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.50 Million

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) to report sales of $65.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.40 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $41.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $266.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $270.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $282.80 million, with estimates ranging from $274.60 million to $289.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 167,213 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 492.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 79,473 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSE stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,966. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.