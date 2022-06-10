Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lessened by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Intel by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

