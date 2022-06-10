Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,591,586 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 57,713 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Intel were worth $133,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

