Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lessened by Seeyond

Seeyond lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.