International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE THM opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $129.10 million, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.