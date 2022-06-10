Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 185.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Shares of ISRG opened at $209.95 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

