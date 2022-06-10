Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Major Shareholder Acquires $126,000.00 in Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) major shareholder Steven H. Rosen bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,796,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,663.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE IVC opened at $1.46 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.26). Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $200.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

IVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invacare by 1,297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after buying an additional 1,737,912 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 4th quarter valued at $3,050,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invacare by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,606,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 858,212 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Invacare by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,829,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 689,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invacare by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 465,708 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

