Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796,397 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HM Payson & Co. owned 2.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $61,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 1,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,492. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $21.78.

