Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Invesco stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Invesco has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 720,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $15,848,960.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,731,607 shares of company stock valued at $129,776,212. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after buying an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after buying an additional 255,634 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

