Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Decreased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $293.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $280.21 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

