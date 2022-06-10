Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 47,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,281,178 shares.The stock last traded at $74.52 and had previously closed at $74.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

