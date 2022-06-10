Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.85 and last traded at $68.19. 3,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 2,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.05.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30.
