Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.33

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 30241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 105,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 259,784 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,383,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

