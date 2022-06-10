InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.26. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

