InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ NVIV opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.26. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter.
InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
