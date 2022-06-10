IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $5.32

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.47. IonQ shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 49,768 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 926,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $5,374,390.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,303,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,157,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,969,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,265,378. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $102,517,000. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $69,256,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $66,800,000. Acme LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $64,636,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $47,031,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

