IoTeX (IOTX) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $311.24 million and $27.57 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

