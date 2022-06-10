IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of IronNet stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. IronNet has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IronNet will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William E. Welch sold 479,542 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $1,793,487.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Closser sold 45,000 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,374,438 shares of company stock worth $5,037,141. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. purchased a new stake in IronNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

