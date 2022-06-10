IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRCP opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRCP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

