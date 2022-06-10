iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

IEF traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378,697. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.99 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

