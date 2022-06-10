iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Shares Down 1.2%

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $22.91. 6,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 3,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28.

Get iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDAT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 9,718.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $197,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.