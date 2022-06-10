iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $548,000.

