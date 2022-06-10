iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Plans $0.21 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.212 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of EMXF stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.