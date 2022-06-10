iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Announces $0.28 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.276 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $33.48 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth $275,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

