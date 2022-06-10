iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,779,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 520,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 145,912 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 308,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 141,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

